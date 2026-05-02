Chelsea interim boss Calum McFarlane reacts to Enzo Fernandez's latest Madrid trip

However, McFarlane played down the situation and insisted there were no concerns about the trip or its implications for the team. The interim manager defended his players’ decision to spend their time off together.

"We gave the lads three days off and I think it says a lot about the group that they go away together," McFarlane said. "I love the fact that they spend time together and they've gone to Madrid to watch tennis, so I don't see an issue with it, honestly."

"He was there last year with his team-mates again. The last time they had a break, they spent time together as well, so I think it's a positive sign for the unity within the group."