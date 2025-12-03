AFP
Chelsea-bound Emanuel Emegha suspended by Strasbourg for 'failing to respect the club's values, expectations and rules'
Emegha in the spotlight at Strasbourg
Emegha has come under the spotlight in Strasbourg for his recent behaviour. The captain first raised eyebrows with comments made after the team's recent 2-0 victory over Lille, a match in which he scored both goals. After the game, it was pointed out to Emegha that the win was Lille's first against top opposition and he replied by joking that it was because he had missed his team's fixtures with Monaco, PSG, Lyon, and Rennes, according to L'Equipe.
The report claims that the 22-year-old also riled the club during an interview with Algemeen Dagblad, when he said he thought Strasbourg was in Germany before he joined the French club two years ago.
Emegha has since spoken to the club's management, including coach Liam Rosenior and sporting director David Weir, and the decision has been made to sanction the captain for his behaviour and remind him of the team's values.
Strasbourg issue statement on Emegha
A statement from the club read: "Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace has decided to suspend Emmanuel Emegha for its next Ligue 1 match, this Saturday December 6 in Toulouse. This decision was taken following the player's recent failure to respect the club's values, expectations and rules. Racing reaffirms its commitment to the essential principles of exemplary conduct and respect for the collective framework. Emmanuel remains an important member of our team, who has always given his all for the club on the pitch. He will be reintegrated into the squad after this match. No further comments will be made."
Emegha heading to Chelsea in 2026
This does look to be Emegha's last season at Strasbourg as a deal has been agreed for the striker to move to their sister club Chelsea in 2026. Emegha will sign a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge in a move that has already generated controversy.
Strasbourg fans turned on their striker earlier this season when the deal was announced, booing him during a fixture against Le Havre and holding up banners that read: "megha, pawn of BlueCo. After changing shirt, give back your captain's armband."
Manager Rosenior admitted afterwards that Emegha had been left "devastated" by the fans' strong reaction to the news.
'Everybody knows my personality'
Emegha has previously spoken about his decision to swap Strasbourg for Chelsea. He told reporters: "Strasbourg gave me the opportunity to develop and to get to the level that I am today, and I’m not finished developing or growing. I’m really grateful to the club and the supporters for everything they have done for me. I just want to focus 100% on Strasbourg until the end of the season, and then I will leave. I don’t want there to be rumours or distractions for my team or for me, so I think this is the best decision to bring it out now.
"Everybody knows my personality. It’s not because people know I’m leaving that I will change my behaviour or my work ethic. I’m someone who gives 100% every day for the team and for the club, and I’ll keep doing this until the end.
"I had opportunities to go to other European top clubs that play in the Champions League. I spoke with Chelsea, with Strasbourg and with BlueCo about what would be best for my career. We had open discussions and agreed that the best decision was for me to stay in Strasbourg for one more year, to lead the team in Europe, to write another piece of history here, and then go to Chelsea."
What comes next for Emegha?
Strasbourg will now have to cope without Emegha on Saturday against Toulouse and may well miss their captain, who has four goals and two assists in seven Ligue 1 outings so far this season. Emegha is due to return to action when Strasbourg face Aberdeen in the Europa Conference League at Pittodrie on December 11th.
