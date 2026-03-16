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Chelsea 'knock on the door' of Bayern Munich star as they aim to solve key issue with summer transfer move
Chelsea identify Kim as top defensive target
While Chelsea currently boast several options at centre-back, including the likes of Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo and long-term injury absentee Levi Colwill, the recruitment team are apparently looking to recruit further reinforcements. The South Korean star, who moved to Bavaria in a deal that made him the most expensive Asian player in history, is seen as the ideal profile to lead the London club's defence, according to the latest information from journalist Christian Falk.
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The situation at the Allianz Arena
Kim has endured a mixed spell in Germany since his high-profile move from Napoli. Despite helping Vincent Kompany’s side to silverware last season, he has found himself behind Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah in the pecking order this term. He has managed just 12 starts in the Bundesliga, often finding himself used as a luxury rotation option for the Bavarians.
Bayern manager Vincent Kompany has been quick to downplay any suggestions of a rift, stating last month: “There will be a rotation when everyone’s fit. It’s not that someone did something wrong. We need healthy competition. Leaving someone out means nothing, it’s just a decision you have to make – there will be another one and then another. Today, it was Kim and next time you’ll ask me about someone else.”
Transfer fee and competition for his signature
Despite Kompany's public stance, Bayern Munich are understood to be open to the idea of a sale if the price is right. The report suggests that the German giants would be willing to enter negotiations if an offer between €30m (£26m) and €40m (£34.5m) arrives. This valuation has put several of Europe's top clubs on high alert as the summer window approaches.
Chelsea are not the only ones monitoring the situation, as Italian giants AC Milan are planning to make a move in the hope that he would consider a return to Serie A. Inter and Tottenham have also been credited with an interest in the former Napoli man, setting the stage for a potential multi-club tug-of-war.
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What's next for Chelsea and Bayern?
Kim will hope to feature when Bayern look to comfortably see out their Champions League last-16 tie against Atalanta, taking a commanding 6-1 aggregate lead into the second leg. Meanwhile, Chelsea’s desperate need for defensive solidity will be under the spotlight once again as they attempt the mammoth task of overturning a 5-2 first-leg deficit against Paris Saint-Germain.
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