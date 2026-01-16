Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Salomon Kalou reacts to Sadio Mane vs Mohammed Salah, Nigeria's disappointment, and gives Brahim Diaz and Ademola Lookman their AFCON flowers

What was your reaction to both AFCON semi-finals?

You can’t argue that the two best teams went through. At this stage of AFCON, it’s not just about talent, it’s about mentality. Both finalists showed they could manage the big moments, stay organised, and stay patient. Semi-finals are emotional games, and the teams that keep their heads usually progress. That’s exactly what we saw.

Senegal v Egypt was hyped as Mané v Salah, and Mané got the winning goal. How good was his performance?

Exceptional. Mané has that rare ability to stay calm when everyone else is tense. His movement was sharp, his decision-making was clean, and he always looked like the player most likely to change the game. People forget how many times he’s delivered in high-pressure situations, this was just another example of his class.

Egypt’s dominance of AFCON appears to have ended. What do they need to recapture their former glory?

It’ll be hard for them. Age is going against their talisman in Salah, so they’ll need to bring through some elite young talent. They’ve relied on the same core for a long time, now they need the next wave.

Could Mané still cut it in the Premier League?

Absolutely, and at a top-four club. His physical level is still high, but more importantly, his football intelligence has only improved. He knows when to press, when to drift wide, when to come inside. In my view he’s one of the most underrated players of his generation. If he walked into a Premier League dressing room tomorrow, he’d raise the level instantly.

Morocco arguably have the best squad on paper. What did you make of their performance against Nigeria?

Nigeria disappointed me. They never really managed to get Lookman or Osimhen into the game, and when your biggest threats are quiet, it’s hard to win at this level. Morocco were dominant in the key areas, they controlled the midfield, they won the duels and they looked more confident on the ball. Even though it went to penalties, the best team won. It would’ve been harsh on Morocco if Nigeria had gone through based on the balance of play.