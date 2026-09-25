AFP
Charles De Ketelaere reveals PSG talks before French club signed Ferran Torres amid €50m Atalanta valuation
Belgian forward details transfer discussions
The 25-year-old Belgium international confirmed that he held talks over a potential move to Paris during the summer window. Atalanta refused to budge on a €50 million valuation for the playmaker, who remains under contract in Bergamo until June 2028. Any prospect of a deal evaporated once the French champions turned to Barcelona, landing Torres on a long-term agreement running until June 2031.
- AFP
'They ultimately chose Ferran Torres'
In an interview with Belgian publication DH Les Sports, De Ketelaere addressed his summer discussions with PSG and the steep asking price set by his current employers. Confirming the interest from the French capital, De Ketelaere explained: "I spoke with PSG, but they ultimately chose Ferran Torres."
Reflecting on Atalanta's reported refusal to sanction a sale below €50m, he added: "Yes, I think there was talk of a figure close to that. But you need to find a team willing to pay it. In the Premier League there are several clubs that can do it, but in the end nothing materialised."
'I still have time'
Rather than dwell on the collapsed move, the Belgian stressed that regular minutes in Serie A matter far more at this stage of his career than making a hasty step up. He continued: "I am happy at Atalanta. I know how important it is to start after my experience at AC Milan. One day I would like to challenge for trophies. I have that ambition, but I am 25 and I still have time."
- Insidefoto
Slow start demands immediate response
A modest return of six points from five matches has left Atalanta languishing in 11th place in Serie A. With only one assist to his credit this term, De Ketelaere is under increasing scrutiny to sharpen his end product for Maurizio Sarri's side. The upcoming home clash against basement boys Venezia after the international break offers an ideal platform to ignite their league season.
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