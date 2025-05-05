Chaos for Mary Earps' PSG! French giants to sack head coach Fabrice Abriel just days before title-deciding play-offs after shock cup final defeat

Mary Earps and her PSG team-mates are set to say goodbye to head coach Fabrice Abriel just days before the most important game of their season.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below PSG start league title-deciding play-offs this week

But head coach Abriel to be sacked beforehand

News comes two days after disappointing cup final loss Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱