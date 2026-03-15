Three-time Champions League winner & 145-cap Germany legend Alexandra Popp signs for third-tier Borussia Dortmund

For Popp, the move represents a return to her roots in the Ruhr region. Having spent 14 years at Wolfsburg, the veteran forward explained that the decision was driven by her lifelong affinity for the Black and Yellows. “My heart beats for this club. I’m slowly approaching the end of my career and need to listen to my body. I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to play in a BVB shirt,” Popp revealed to the club's official website.

She further elaborated on her connection to the club: “I’ve always been open about being a Dortmund fan. I have a clear picture in my mind of myself as a little girl standing in the Westfalenstadion wearing a Dortmund shirt and a cap and waving a flag. Knowing that I’ll now be allowed to take to the pitch officially in that shirt makes me proud.”