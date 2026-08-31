Cesc Fabregas plots another Chelsea raid! Como line up late move for Robert Sanchez after completing £30m Trevor Chalobah deal

The catalyst for Sanchez’s sudden availability was a series of disappointing performances that forced Xabi Alonso to act decisively. Despite initially backing his compatriot, Alonso sanctioned a £7.5m move for Aston Villa Martinez after the Spaniard was at fault for both goals in a narrow 3-2 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The Argentine international was thrust immediately into the starting lineup for Sunday’s 4-3 win against Brighton, confirming Sanchez’s new status as a third-choice goalkeeper behind the former Arsenal man and deputy Mike Penders, who has returned from an impressive loan stint at Strasbourg.

Martinez wasted no time in making his presence felt, expressing his desire to restore the club to its former glory. After his debut, Martinez stated: "I spoke with John Terry and Petr Cech. I know how big this club is and what we want to achieve this season. I came here to help. I had an amazing seven years at Aston Villa. I have come here to challenge and to try and win the Premier League."