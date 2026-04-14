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Cesc Fabregas breaks silence on Como future amid Chelsea and Italy links
Spanish tactician draws elite interest
Fabregas has emerged as one of Europe's most coveted young managers after leading Como to the brink of a historic Champions League qualification. Currently sitting fifth in Serie A with six games remaining, the Lombardy-based club is enjoying its most successful period in decades. Despite intense links with a return to Stamford Bridge and a potential role with the Italian national team, former Chelsea midfielder Fabregas remains focused on his current contract, which runs until 2028.
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Fabregas prioritises Lombardy project
Speaking after receiving the prestigious Enzo Bearzot award, Fabregas clarified his immediate intentions regarding his managerial path.
Addressing the likelihood of a departure from the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Fabregas said: “I am very committed to this project. You never know, but right now I think it’s very unlikely I’ll leave Como. Last year, I wanted to see how other clubs operated. I mentioned it to the president, but I decided to stay. I’m very happy with what we’ve been able to achieve. This is an important project. I need to feel good here. It’s important that my family is happy, and if they’re happy in Como, I’ll stay.”
Succession plans and international ambitions
While Como’s hierarchy acknowledges that Fabregas may eventually outgrow the club, they view him as a pivotal figure who will shape the team's DNA for years to come. The Spaniard also touched upon the prospect of international management, admitting his current energy is better suited to the daily rigours of the domestic game.
“Maybe someday,” Fabregas said regarding the Italy job. “Right now, I’m too much of a coach and I need to be on the pitch every day. Being a national team coach might be boring right now - too much free time. In the future, when I’m older, you never know.”
Meanwhile, Como president Mirwan Suwarso has conceded that Fabregas’ long-term future likely lies at the pinnacle of European football. Speaking to Rivista Undici in mid-March, the Indonesian stated: “Cesc is vital for us, but we would be stupid not to think that one day he could go to Arsenal, Barcelona, or Chelsea. He should be involved in the choice [of his successor] and help us appoint the next coach.”
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San Siro showdown awaits
Fabregas faces a defining period that could see Como secure their first-ever major trophy and a historic European berth. Before travelling to the San Siro for a massive Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Inter next Tuesday, April 21, with the tie currently deadlocked at 0-0, the side must first shift their focus to Friday’s crucial Serie A trip to Sassuolo.