Getty/GOAL
Centurions Ivan Perisic & Luka Modric ignore club rivalries to help Croatia build ‘big family’ & chase World Cup dreams
Croatia punch above their weight in world sport
Despite having a population of under four million people, Croatia have continued to punch above their weight on the global sporting stage. In football terms, they have been absent from just two major events since making their competitive bow at the 1998 World Cup.
A third-place finish was secured there, as Davor Suker and Co made the grandest of entrances, with that achievement being replicated in 2022. Four years prior to picking up a bronze medal in Qatar, a first final was graced in 2018.
Kylian Mbappe and France proved too strong on that occasion, but Luka Modric offered enough - while starring for Real Madrid at club level - to earn Ballon d’Or recognition as the history books were rewritten later that year.
Modric, who is now on the books of Serie A giants AC Milan, is back for more in 2026 at 40 years of age. He is one of four players in Croatia’s latest World Cup squad that boasts a tally of more than 100 senior international caps.
Perisic is another of the centurions, having made his debut back in 2011, and is still collecting prestigious prizes at club level with Eredivisie champions PSV. He has crossed paths with several compatriots down the years while competing on domestic and continental stages.
- MACKAGE
Croatia continue to generate a 'family' environment
While friendship is briefly put on hold in those contests, there are never any divides when Croatia come together to unite under one flag. It is that spirit and sense of togetherness that has allowed trends to be bucked and odds to be upset.
The plan is to deliver more of the same on North American soil this summer. Quizzed on the pride that international selection continues to evoke for Modric et al after already achieving so much, Perisic - speaking in association with MACKAGE - told GOAL: “We operate as one big family and even if we play for different clubs during the year, being able to come together during such an important historical moment is hard to describe but it’s very special.”
The importance of style on & off the pitch
It is impossible to ignore Croatia at any tournament. They boast one of the most iconic kits in global sport, with MACKAGE taking inspiration from that on-field attire when creating their World Cup capsule collection.
On the importance of style - in playing and fashion senses - Perisic said: “For me, style is about finding the right balance between comfort, confidence, and elegance in an authentic way.
“Our partnership with MACKAGE began in 2025, and they became our team’s official off-field partner in 2026. It’s been incredible to work with a brand that really understands our culture and values and who places craftsmanship and quality at the core of everything, the same way we do.
“The collection combines luxury craftsmanship with versatile and functional pieces, which is important for us as athletes. I also love how they incorporated subtle Croatian elements throughout the designs and the imagery: from the Dalmatian to the checkered details.. It just feels like home.”
- MACKAGE
Croatia fixtures: World Cup group stage opponents+
As the official off-field outfitter of the Croatian National Team, MACKAGE draws a parallel between two forces shaped by focus and technique: a nation of under 4 million people that consistently ranks among the world’s elite in football, and a brand that has built global recognition through craftsmanship. Croatia’s legacy in the sport is defined by discipline, rigor, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence; the same principles that underpin MACKAGE’s approach to design and construction. This shared ethos comes to life through the brand’s guiding principle: AESTHETICS THAT PROTECT.
Designed for both Men and Women, and for all seasons, the capsule subtly draws on Croatian heritage with the national colors of red, white and navy. Across a range of pieces including technical outerwear, knitwear, polos, and bottoms, the collection delivers versatile designs, featuring modular elements like removable bibs and hoods.
Croatia will open their 2026 World Cup campaign when facing England in Texas on June 17. They will go on to face Panama and Ghana in their other Group L fixtures, with the plan being to stride comfortably and confidently into another knockout phase.