'Very smart' Cavan Sullivan tipped to make immediate Man City exit on two-year European loan as former USMNT star calls for patience with MLS wonderkid

Sullivan has, unsurprisingly, drawn comparisons with other teenage talents around the world. He has been billed as America’s version of Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal. Asked recently if the Union starlet is heading down that path, former USMNT goalkeeper Brad Friedel told GOAL: “At the moment, yeah.

“I’m really a walk before you can run kind of guy. Bags of talent, without a doubt. I’m more of the mould of let’s not put too much pressure on anybody at that age. As developed as they can be as a player, emotionally and socially, everyone at that age has work to do and has to experience things in their life. Pressure generally is not something that bodes well for young, outstanding players.

“Is he an incredible talent? 100 per cent he’s an incredible talent. I wish, and it’s really difficult with social media today, there would be a lot less about him out there. I wish there was a lot less out there and just let the kid play and develop, but that’s not how the world works right now. Hopefully he can deal with it really well. My understanding is that he has a really good group of people around him. Let’s see what happens. He could be a very, very special player.”

Manchester City and the USMNT are hoping that proves to be the case. Sullivan does, however, still have much to prove as he is not the first bright star to burst onto the world stage. He will need no reminding that many before him have quickly fizzled out.