Cassano: "Football in Italy is no longer fun, we keep following Allegri... Inzaghi's four years at Inter have been a failure."

The former striker speaks harshly about the current state of Italian football, not sparing Inzaghi and Allegri from his criticism.

Antonio Cassano has no doubts: "Italian football lacks quality. And it's not Inzaghi and Allegri's fault."

The former striker, star of "Viva El Futbol" alongside Adani and Ventola, gave an interview to Il Corriere della Sera in which he analysed the state of football in Italy, not sparing his criticism of two coaches who have marked the recent history of Serie A: Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri.

  • "A TERRIBLE DERBY: LET'S CONTINUE TO FOLLOW ALLEGRI..."

    Let's start with Milan's derby win over Inter, a performance that failed to impress Cassano:

    "Given that Modric is one of the greats in history, the derby was awful. We're slow, we lack rhythm and quality. I've been saying this for years, even if I say it in a bad way."

    For Fantantonio, the problem is also following models that he believes are wrong:

    "It only happens in Italy, where we continue to follow Allegri — who deserved to win the derby, let's be clear. Our philosophy is to defend well and hope that something happens up front, but that's been going on for fifteen years now."

  • "INZAGHI'S FOUR FAILED YEARS AT INTER"

    From Allegri, the spotlight shifts to Simone Inzaghi. For Cassano, his four years at Inter were a failure:

    "Of course, because the problem is playing football. And for me, all four of Inzaghi's years at Inter were a failure: it was the strongest team and only won one Scudetto."

  • THE COACHES' PODIUM FOR CASSANO

    So, which models should we follow? Cassano reveals his top three:

    "Guardiola, then Bielsa and De Zerbi, who haven't won but always come up with different ideas, playing divine football at a thousand miles an hour. Now everyone has discovered Iraola of Bournemouth, but he's been playing beautiful football for three years. For me, football is something else entirely from that of Inzaghi or Allegri."

    But in Italy, there is someone who has won with modern football:

    "Spalletti has been wonderful. Conte too. And Mancini had a fantastic European Championship: Prandelli's Italy in 2012 was the best national team, then we faced Spain in the final, perhaps the strongest team in history."

  • "CHIVU WILL CHANGE INTER. SPALLETTI? JUVE DEAL"

    Today, Cristian Chivu sits on Inter's bench, and according to Cassano, he has the potential to revolutionise the Nerazzurri:

    "He comes from the Ajax philosophy and I am convinced that next year he will change Inter, playing with four at the back. A major restructuring will be needed. Two midfielders are needed because Calhanoglu will go to Turkey and Barella struggles to run. The problem with playing a 4-2-3-1 formation is that you need strong wingers, who are expensive, as is a defensive midfielder like Lobotka. In my opinion, he will go to Spalletti."

    At Juventus, on the other hand, there is Luciano Spalletti, but would the Certaldo coach do well to stay with the Bianconeri?

    "Juve will keep him," says the former striker, "because they are a poor team without top-level players. Juve can spend, but they have to send ten players away."

  • TOTTI AND MALDINI

    Cassano also gave his opinion to Corriere on Francesco Totti's possible return to Roma:

    "Something happened. But if he has to come back just to make an appearance, I told him to forget it. He has to feel useful and he has to study and learn the job. He can't just be a former star."

    Another great former Italian footballer, Paolo Maldini, would be the right choice for the Federation, according to Cassano:

    "Only one person can change things as president of the federation, and I'll say up front that he's not my friend and I don't talk to him: Paolo Maldini. He has status, he's studied, he knows what he's talking about, he has no masters."

  • ITALY

    Inevitably, there is also talk of Italy, which is awaiting the play-offs in a few weeks' time to qualify for the World Cup. For Cassano, there are essentially two reasons to be optimistic: 'The coach and the goalkeeper, who is the only champion we have. Gattuso will bring out the best in the players, even if it means attacking them when they doubt themselves'.

    The bogeyman is a possible second match against Wales: "They play at a thousand miles an hour: do we have the personality and pace to do it? I doubt it."

    He approves of the decision to call Marco Verratti back to the Azzurri: "It's a risk, no doubt about it. But Barella and Tonali have never been leaders, and then there's Locatelli, who for me is unthinkable. Verratti at 40% is better."

    Finally, caution with Pio Esposito: "Let's not put too much pressure on him with comparisons like the one with Vieri."

