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Casemiro reportedly agrees to join Inter Miami in major MLS transfer
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Agreeing to a significant deal
Miami have long been in the hunt for an additional central midfielder, and according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Casemiro is their man.
Romano reported Saturday morning that the Brazilian will join the club following the World Cup. Miami beat interest from MLS and the Saudi Pro League to secure his signature.
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A belated Busquets replacement
The Herons have looked a touch short in central midfield all year after failing to replace Sergio Busquets, who retired at the end of the 2025 season. They signed David Ayala, formerly of the Portland Timbers, but the Argentine has yet to settle in South Beach. Yannick Bright, too, has failed to recapture the form he showed last season.
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Some salary flexibility needed
Casemiro, however, will not be on a designated player deal, as the Herons have already used all three of their spots on Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Germán Berterame. There is precedent, though, for MLS clubs to sign high-profile players to non-DP deals before offering more lucrative contracts later (as Miami did with De Paul last season).
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Other global stars to come?
Casemiro is one of a handful of global football stars who have been linked with MLS moves around the World Cup. Antoine Griezmann has already committed his future to Orlando City. Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski appears to be nearing a move to the Chicago Fire, who also have interest in former Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka.
The Brazilian's side took a significant step toward a place in the Round of 32 with a convincing 3-0 win over Haiti on Friday night.
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