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Casemiro's next club? Man Utd midfielder wanted by Al-Ittihad but fate of ex-Liverpool star will play key role in transfer
Saudi interest ramps up for outgoing United star
Currently sitting sixth in the league standings, Al-Ittihad are looking to refresh their squad with elite European pedigree. Following the departure of Karim Benzema to Al-Hilal in February, the club are in the market for a new marquee name to lead their project. Having joined United from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 and helping the club secure the Carabao Cup in 2023, Casemiro is seen as the ideal profile to provide stability and a winning mentality to the team as they look to climb back up the table and challenge for titles.
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The Fabinho factor in Casemiro pursuit
The potential transfer hinges heavily on the future of fellow countryman and former Liverpool star Fabinho, who joined Al-Ittihad in 2023 for approximately £40 million on a three-year deal. Having already helped the team secure both the Saudi Pro League and the King's Cup, his status remains a priority. ESPN reports that Al-Ittihad must resolve Fabinho's future before committing to Casemiro. With Fabinho’s contract situation under review, the club are debating a renewal or a potential departure, which would clear the necessary wage bill and open a natural vacancy for Casemiro.
Carrick’s revival and the Champions League push
Casemiro’s resurgence under interim coach Michael Carrick, marked by seven goals and two assists in 30 appearances, has sparked intense debate over his future. After his standout performance in the 3-1 win against Aston Villa earlier this month, United fans chanted "one more year," urging the club to keep the midfielder who has been instrumental in helping the team currently hold third place and move closer to a likely Champions League return. Although a mutual agreement for his summer departure was reached in January, United still hold a one-year extension option that could override that plan, but Carrick has hinted that the decision will not be reversed.
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United stars plea for midfield general to stay
The situation is complicated by Casemiro’s recent resurgence under Carrick’s management, sparking internal debate. Highlighting the deep sentiment within the squad, teammate Leny Yoro emphasised the Brazilian's vital role, stating: "Everyone wanted him to stay, he's a player [who is] really important for us. Even in the dressing room, every day, he has the experience that no one else has in the team. He won everything, so this helped us a lot in the games and even outside the pitch."