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HasaCarrarese Calcio 1908
Francesco Guerrieri

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Carrarese v Spezia: four players sent off and the Bianconeri finished the match with eight men: the match report

Carrarese vs Spezia
Carrarese
Spezia
Serie B

In a match marked by heated tempers and frayed nerves, the home side won 3-1, but the man of the match was referee Manganiello

Following yesterday’s matches, the 33rd round of Serie B concluded today with the remaining eight fixtures that wrapped up this round of the league: the final match of the day was the clash between Carrarese and Spezia, in which everything happened. It was a derby played with a great deal of tension on the pitch, at a high tempo and with nerves on edge. Four goals, a missed penalty and four sendings-off, including three for Spezia, who finished the match with eight men; Carrarese won the match 3-1, moving closer to the play-off zone, whilst this defeat sees the Bianconeri slip to second-bottom in the league, overtaken by Pescara.

  • WHAT HAPPENED

    By the end of the first half, the home side were already 2-0 up, and it could have been three if Abiuso had converted the penalty he missed. The striker made amends in the second half, scoring half an hour from time following an assist from Hasa, who is owned by Napoli and one of the best players in Serie B this season. Five minutes from the end of the match came the first sending-off, with the referee showing Valoti a red card after a high tackle on Rubino; in the closing stages, tempers flared further and referee Manganiello also showed red cards to Adamo, Belloni and Bonfanti, following an elbow to an opponent reviewed via VAR.

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Serie B
Spezia crest
Spezia
SPE
Mantova crest
Mantova
MAN
Serie B
AC Reggiana 1919 crest
AC Reggiana 1919
ACR
Carrarese crest
Carrarese
CAR