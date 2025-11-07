Carlos Baleba backed to become Man Utd's own Rodri despite Casemiro's resurgence as Red Devils ponder new bid

United had been tracking Baleba for months. But Brighton, ever the masters of the market, slammed the door shut. They valued Baleba at no less than £115 million ($153m), which is the same figure Chelsea paid for Moises Caicedo. United’s hierarchy balked at the price, and the deal was shelved. Now, with Amorim’s midfield plans for next summer already in motion in the boardroom, and Casemiro still holding the fort, calls to reignite that pursuit are growing louder, led by none other than Louis Saha, the former Old Trafford striker.

Speaking to OLBG, Saha said: "Fabinho was very powerful for Liverpool and Rodri happened to be the same for Man City. When you have this very strong midfielder that provides in the transition, the power and the stability at the same time, that's a top player and there are not so many who are able to actually dictate midfield as much. We’ve heard that there were talks with Brighton for Carlos Baleba who was very close to joining and I really like his style.

"Everyone can see that there is a gap and a need for power and the ability to change the tempo of the game. Sometimes United play to stay secure and slow the pace and that is not helpful for United’s strikers so we need something better."

But Saha was equally quick to praise Casemiro’s current form, insisting that his recent resurgence should not go unnoticed.

"I have to say that Casemiro has done really well, not because he’s scored goals, but more his capacity to represent stability and resilience," he said. "That's really important when you are under pressure and I think he's managed the pressure really well because the expectations are enormous. I think he's done really well. He gives a new tempo and new belief to Manchester United and I do think that he needs credit for that."