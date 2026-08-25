Carlos Baleba explains his reasons for joining Manchester United as £70m transfer is officially confirmed

Manchester United have finalised the signing of Baleba for an initial fee of £65m, with a further £5m in potential add-ons. The 22-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year deal, which includes an option to extend for an additional 12 months.

The midfielder completed his medical on Saturday while his new team-mates suffered a 2-0 away defeat to Hull City in their first match of the Premier League campaign. Manchester United have admired the player for a considerable amount of time, with this latest arrival successfully completing a midfield overhaul that has already seen Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans join the club.