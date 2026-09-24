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Carlos Alcaraz 'suffering' while watching Real Madrid as tennis superstar identifies key flaw in Jose Mourinho's side
Mixed start for Mourinho's Madrid
Mourinho's second tenure at the Real Madrid helm has yielded mixed results in the opening weeks of the new season. Los Blancos have struggled to find consistent rhythm, balancing flashes of brilliance with disjointed and difficult displays.
Recent setbacks against Real Betis and local rivals Atletico Madrid have compounded the early pressure on the Portuguese manager. A 2-1 defeat at the Metropolitano exposed glaring tactical vulnerabilities, as their overall performance fell flat despite contentious refereeing decisions going against the visitors.
These dropped points have allowed arch-rivals Barcelona to seize the initiative in the title race. The Catalan giants have already built a commanding six-point cushion at the summit, leaving Madrid playing catch-up much earlier than anticipated.
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Alcaraz speaks out on Madrid's struggles
Speaking to Stats Perform ahead of the Laver Cup in London, Alcaraz shared his frustration over his boyhood club's current form. "Right now I’m suffering watching the matches because you never know what’s going to happen," the multi-time Grand Slam winner admitted. "I would say a little more intensity is needed."
While acknowledging the sheer calibre of the squad, the tennis star suggested the individual parts are not yet functioning as a cohesive unit under Mourinho. "They are Real Madrid, great players, with talent," he noted, but quickly added a caveat regarding their collective output. "Right now, I see other teams doing better. As a team, they can do better. They have to polish a few things."
Physicality failing to mask tactical flaws
Alcaraz's call for increased intensity highlights a glaring paradox within Madrid's current setup. Mourinho has assembled a midfield engine room boasting immense physical prowess, featuring powerhouses like Aurelien Tchouameni and club captain Federico Valverde.
Yet, that raw athleticism is not translating into running metrics. Real Madrid currently sit dead last in La Liga for total distance covered, high-intensity distance, and high-intensity actions. This statistical drop-off has left the team wildly exposed during transitional moments.
When games become stretched, as seen in the recent derby defeat, Madrid struggle to impose themselves. Consequently, their undeniable individual attacking talent is failing to secure collective control over matches.
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International break offers crucial reset
Mourinho and his coaching staff must use the upcoming international break to address these deep-rooted structural issues. With Barcelona already setting a relentless pace at the top of the table, Madrid cannot afford further slip-ups when domestic action resumes. They must now find a way to merge their wealth of individual quality into a hard-working, cohesive unit. If Los Blancos fail to increase their collective intensity, the gap in the title race could widen rapidly.
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