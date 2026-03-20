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Cardinale Grafica Milan
Gabriele Stragapede

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Cardinale: "Is Milan mine or Elliott’s? It’s the most ridiculous thing in the world. Everyone takes it for granted that I’m the new Berlusconi. San Siro is an Italian institution; I’d like to draw up a plan to revitalise Serie A"

Some important statements have been made by the RedBird CEO and owner of AC Milan.

Gerry Cardinale opens up in a lengthy interview given to the Financial Times at Milanello on the eve of the Derby against Inter.

The RedBird boss and owner of Milan spoke about the future of the San Siro stadium, his relationship with the Rossoneri fans and his vision for the future of the club based in Via Aldo Rossi and Italian football in general.

Furthermore, Cardinale clarified and commented on all the difficulties he has faced since his arrival in Italy, whilst outlining the club’s ambitions for Milan’s future.

  • THE CHALLENGES IN ITALY AND THE TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP FROM REDBIRD

    First and foremost, Cardinale spoke about the difficulties he has faced since arriving in Italy as the club’s owner and about the questions surrounding the true ownership of the Rossoneri: “What I’ve had to deal with over the last three years in Italy is something I’d never experienced before. I can’t even take a single step here without being asked: do I really own the team, or does Elliott? It’s the most ridiculous thing in the world.”

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  • BUILDING TRUST

    RedBird’s CEO has realised that trust has to be built over time: “It’s frustrating. Because what I’d like is the benefit of the doubt: for people to believe that I’m trustworthy, that I care about this club, this city and this country, and that I’m a good steward. What I’ve learnt over the past three years is that I have to prove it.”

  • COMPARISONS

    "Everyone looks at me and assumes I’m the president, the new Berlusconi. The last thing I’d do is come here just because I’m a rich man and want to be a fan."

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  • SAN SIRO

    He also spoke about the construction of the new stadium that will replace San Siro: "I’m building a stadium andI want it to be an Italian project. Italian banks financing it, Italian companies competing for the naming rights, and Italian retail and hospitality businesses in the surrounding area. In the United States, I could do this in my sleep. Here, it’s not my ecosystem: there are linguistic, political and cultural barriers."

  • A PLAN FOR SERIE A

    Finally, he would like to propose a plan to revitalise Serie A: "I’d like to reach a point where, if I’ve built up enough credibility, I can go to Rome, sit down with Meloni or whoever else, and say: look, let’s draw up a plan to revitalise Serie A. Let’s make Serie A one of Italy’s greatest exports."

  • LEAO'S WORDS

    After lunch, the journalist recounts the meeting between the manager and the team. RedBird’s boss goes up to Leao, looks him in the eye and says: “We must win the derby at all costs.”

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