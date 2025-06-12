'I can't decide anything' - Thomas Partey gives update on his Arsenal future while the Gunners continue talks with midfielder over extending his contract
Thomas Partey has provided a cryptic update on his Arsenal future with the Gunners continuing talks to extend the Ghanaian's contract.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Partey's contract set to run out his summer
- Ghanaian in contact with Arsenal over extension
- Partey opens up on his future amid rumours