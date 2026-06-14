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Canada accused of ignoring 'international laws' with Thomas Partey ban as Ghanaian government vow to fight decision
Ghanaian government slams 'unfair' treatment
Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a stinging rebuke to Canadian authorities, describing the decision to bar Partey from the country as "high-handed and extremely unfair." The former Arsenal man was refused entry on Friday, leaving his participation in Ghana's World Cup opener against Panama in serious doubt. The dispute centers on the fact that Partey has been charged with seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by London’s Metropolitan Police.
A statement released on Saturday by the ministry read: "The Government of the Republic of Ghana expresses strong reservations following the high-handed and extremely unfair decision by Canada. While respecting Canada's sovereign right to enforce its immigration laws, Ghana considers that reliance on unproven charges in the absence of a judicial determination raises fundamental questions of fairness and proportionality. Accordingly, Ghana is pursuing active diplomatic engagements with the relevant Canadian authorities on this matter."
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Diplomatic pressure mounts over visa denial
The Ghanaian authorities are refusing to back down, arguing that the denial of a visa based on unproven charges sets a dangerous legal precedent. Sports Minister Kofi Adams has been vocal in his defense of the 33-year-old, suggesting that Canada is overstepping its boundaries. Per Channel One TV, Adams said: "If any Ghanaian is touched anywhere, we will not keep quiet over it. Through the appropriate channels, we have communicated to the rightful authorities and are requesting for them to use all processes to review and give opportunity for a review of such a decision that we think frowns on international laws and conventions, which both Ghana and Canada are party to. We think it's appropriate to get the appropriate authorities to review this decision. We've taken it to that level, and we hope and pray that they do what they must do."
Canada and FIFA defend the entry ban
Despite the diplomatic pressure from Accra, Canadian authorities have stood firm. A spokesperson for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada explained that the country maintains a consistent approach to border security and legal admissibility. The office of minister Lena Diab clarified to ESPN that the visa denial was justified by assessing the individual based on the "facts available and the law that applies."
This rigid approach has also received backing from world football's governing body. FIFA has reaffirmed Canada's right to determine its own visa policies and decide who is admitted into the country during the tournament. However, this has done little to appease Adams, who believes the grounds for the snub are "flimsy" given that Partey is still working and living freely in England while awaiting trial.
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Uncertainty looms over Ghana's World Cup campaign
The Black Stars are scheduled to face Panama on Wednesday, but the legal standoff has cast a shadow over their preparations. While Partey is currently unavailable for games on Canadian soil, he remains with the squad in the United States, where Ghana will play their subsequent Group L fixtures against England in Boston and Croatia in Philadelphia later this month.
The situation could become even more complicated if Ghana progresses in the tournament. Should the African giants finish as runners-up in their group, they are scheduled to return to Toronto for a knockout clash on July 2. The Ghanaian government continues to urge Canada "to rescind its decision in the interest of fairness and cardinal principles of common law," hoping for a diplomatic breakthrough before the business end of the competition.