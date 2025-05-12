Can Real Madrid still win La Liga? Permutations, possibilities & remaining fixtures after El Clasico defeat to Barcelona

Real Madrid's La Liga title hopes are hanging by a thread after a dramatic 4-3 El Clasico loss to Barcelona on Sunday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Real Madrid's La Liga title hopes are fading fast following their latest Clasico defeat to Barcelona, which has seen the Catalan outfit move seven points clear at the top of the Primera Division table.

While a 37th league title is not completely beyond their reach, Los Blancos are left needing a small miracle if they are to upset the odds and do it.

So, with just three games to go, what do Real Madrid need in order to stay in with a chance of winning the title? GOAL takes a look at the permutations.