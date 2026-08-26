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Cafu reveals the truth about Gianni Infantino's ten-year FIFA reign
Cafu issues strong backing for FIFA governance
Cafu has released a public statement throwing his support behind FIFA and president Infantino. He took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the governing body's recent administrative work. According to the legendary defender, modern football governance has transformed significantly in recent times. He feels the current administration has actively sought to include those who have played the game.
- AFP
Players given a voice at the table
In his social media address, Cafu focused on the structural changes that have integrated players into the decision-making process. He expressed deep satisfaction with how football's key stakeholders are now treated.
Cafu stated: "Over the past 10 years, we have followed the work that FIFA and President Infantino have carried out to promote representation in football - something that had not happened before. Players and former players have been given a voice and a place at the table by taking part in committees, projects, and working groups."
Shaping the future of global football
The integration of these former players goes far beyond simple ambassadorial roles. Cafu was eager to point out that their vast on-pitch experience directly influences current sporting policies. The group feels genuinely respected by the sport's central authority.
"Our opinions are heard, and many of the initiatives carried out in the name of the sport have been shaped by our reflections, ideas, plans, and participation," Cafu added.
"We know how football can transform lives, improve societies and expand opportunities to people all over the world; and we are committed to continue bringing that hope to them. We remain on hand to support the great progress that our sport has experienced in the past decade, ensuring that it continues to reach and benefit people in all the countries where football is played around the world."
- AFP
Continuing progress in the coming years
Looking ahead, Cafu made it clear that this partnership between former players and FIFA is set to continue. The established working groups will maintain their active roles in shaping future regulations and developmental projects.
The ultimate goal is to guarantee that the sport's ongoing expansion reaches every corner of the globe. Through this continued collaboration, Cafu and his peers hope to ensure football benefits people in all countries where the game is played.
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