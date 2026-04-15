BVB News and Rumours: Borussia Dortmund is planning an unusual investment worth tens of millions

Borussia Dortmund is planning to build a new multi-purpose hall close to the Westfalenstadion.

According to Ruhr Nachrichten, the club intends to invest between €15 and €20 million in the venue, which will primarily host the women’s handball team and the table-tennis department.

The club has already commissioned a planning firm to carry out a feasibility study and draw up initial concrete building plans; discussions with the city regarding the purchase and use of the site are scheduled for May.

“We have decided at board level, and I am delighted about this and looking forward to it, that we will attempt to build the long-awaited sports hall ourselves,” club president Hans-Joachim Watzke is quoted as saying. “Everything relating to elite sport here in Dortmund should be concentrated there. The parking spaces are there, and the infrastructure for public transport is in place.”