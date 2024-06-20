Burnley close in on shock managerial appointment of ex-Man Utd striker Ruud van Nistelrooy after Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich move

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeBurnley close in on shock managerial appointment of ex-Man Utd striker Ruud van Nistelrooy after Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich moveBurnleyManchester UnitedTransfersPremier LeagueBurnley are reportedly close to appointing Ruud van Nistelrooy as their manager after Vincent Kompany left for Bayern Munich.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBurnley relegated from Premier League last seasonKompany moved to Germany to manage Harry Kane & Co.Van Nistelrooy could succeed him at Turf MoorArticle continues below