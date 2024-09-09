Bundesliga top scorers 2024-25: Florian Wirtz, Andrej Kramaric & the race for the Torjagerkanone

GOAL brings you this season's top goal scorers in Bundesliga

The 2024-25 Bundesliga season is heating up with an exciting race for the Torjägerkanone, the prestigious award for the league's top goal scorer.

Robert Lewandowski and Gerd Muller have won this prize a total of seven times. Since Lewandowski's departure, Niclas Fullkurg and Christopher Nkunku scored 16 goals each to share the trophy in the 2022-23 season. Last season, Harry Kane scored an incredible 36 goals - a tally second to only Muller - to win the race and become top scorer.

This season, others could lead the charge as well. Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, whose creative playmaking and lethal finishing have made him a standout performer, is turning heads as he pushes Leverkusen toward success.

Andrej Kramaric, the seasoned Croatian striker from Hoffenheim, is also in the mix, combining experience with sharp technical ability. Known for his versatility and calmness under pressure, Kramaric remains a reliable scorer, making him a serious contender for the top scorer accolade.

As the season progresses, other Bundesliga stars will also look to challenge Kane, Wirtz and Kramaric, setting up a thrilling race for the Torjägerkanone. With every match playing a crucial role in determining the final tally, this season promises a captivating contest as players battle for individual glory and to boost their team's fortunes. Fans are eagerly following the action as the race for the Bundesliga's top scorer intensifies.

GOAL brings you a fully updated rundown of the leading scorers in the Bundesliga across the 2024-25 season.