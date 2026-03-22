On the ZDF programme 'Aktuelles Sportstudio', Krösche addressed the transfer advice given by the owner of FC Bayern Munich, who suggested that the Hessians should not always sell off their star players.
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Bundesliga boss hits back at Uli Hoeneß: "If a player like Michael Olise wants to join Real Madrid, then there will be opportunities for that"
"I believe that FC Bayern will also lose players in the future," said Krösche, addressing the vague rumours circulating in the international press: "If someone like Michael Olise wants to join Real Madrid, then there will be opportunities for that."
In recent weeks and months, reports have repeatedly surfaced suggesting that Real or the top clubs in the Premier League have been keeping an eye on the exceptional talent. "The market has changed. Other countries and clubs have different opportunities. Maintaining the Bundesliga’s competitiveness in an international context – that is our core focus," explained Krösche.
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Eintracht Frankfurt could miss out on European football – Uli Hoeneß voices criticism
In recent years, Eintracht had become the Bundesliga’s most profitable selling club. In 2023, Randal Kolo Muani moved to Paris Saint-Germain for €95 million; in January 2025, Omar Marmoush joined Manchester City for €75 million; and in the summer, Hugo Ekitike moved to Liverpool FC for €95 million. However, Frankfurt are struggling to live up to their own expectations this season.
They currently sit in seventh place in the Bundesliga, which would mean missing out on European football – unless eighth-placed SC Freiburg can prevail in the DFB-Pokal, first in the semi-final against VfB Stuttgart and then in the final against FC Bayern or Bayer Leverkusen.
Speaking at an event organised by the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management, Hoeneß said: “Personally, I’m not a big fan of selling good players. I always say at Bayern: we’re a club that buys players, not one that sells them.” Addressing Frankfurt’s board spokesman Axel Hellmann, he added: “Axel Hellmann will also come to realise that, in the long run, you lose substance with every sale. It’s nice to get 50 or 60 million once in a while, but what are the consequences?”
Under Hoeneß, Bayern never paid more than €45 million for a player
Under Hoeneß’s leadership, however, Bayern never received more than 45 million euros for a player. That sum was enough to bring in three players: Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona, 2022), Lucas Hernandez (PSG, 2023) and Matthijs de Ligt (Manchester United, 2024). The most expensive signing was Harry Kane, for whom around 100 million euros were paid to Tottenham Hotspur. “Today I’d buy him for 150 million,” said the 74-year-old. “Because he’s a dream for Bayern Munich. A global figurehead. A good character, a role model for our youth, our 18-year-olds. He puts his arm around them. He tells them how they need to shoot the ball.”
A potential buyer would likely have to dig just as deep into their pockets for Olise. Following his €53 million move from Crystal Palace to Munich, the Frenchman still has a contract until 2029. There is no release clause.
Eintracht Frankfurt's record departures
Player Transfer fee Year New club Randal Kolo Muani €95 million 2023 Paris Saint-Germain Hugo Ekitike €95 million 2025 Liverpool FC Omar Marmoush €75 million 2025 Manchester City Luka Jovic €63 million 2019 Real Madrid Sebastien Haller €50 million 2019 West Ham United