Is Bukayo Saka World Cup-ready for England? Thomas Tuchel delivers ‘take care’ update on Arsenal winger’s fitness

Despite the ongoing caution, the head coach praised the winger's commitment during a demanding season where he registered 11 goals and nine assists across 49 appearances for Arsenal. "He made himself available and was brilliant. He was managed in between matches – we are also building him up. That continues at the moment," he added. Beyond the 48-cap international, who has scored 14 goals for his country, the boss delivered positive news regarding the rest of the Arsenal contingent. Declan Rice, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze are completely fit. The manager reassured supporters, declaring: "No-one needs a break. Everyone is available which is very good news. No [injury] complaints after the first match."