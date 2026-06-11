Seven-goal Bukayo Saka told what he needs to improve - with Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah being held up as inspiration for the Arsenal title winner

Quizzed on whether that is an area that Saka needs to work on, former Three Lions star Waddle - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with NewBettingSites.uk - said: “Yeah, obviously the amount of ball he gets, the amount of ability he's got. We know he likes to come in on that left foot. I was a little bit critical over the last couple of years saying he needs to work hard on his right, to go on the outside and not be frightened of crossing it. But when you've got a skill and you've got a way of beating a defender, then his preferable move is obviously to come inside.

“But the way football is now - when I played, it was like it didn't matter who you played, you had to go at them. You didn't park the bus and there was space, there was freedom. When you play for Arsenal, who are a top team, a lot of teams play deep, park the bus, don't allow him to come inside, so he ends up crossing it or passing it. We know he's had injuries a lot this year, but it's something he's got to add to his game.

“He's got to find a way of getting in the box when the ball's down the left-hand side. Instead of [Viktor] Gyokeres or [Kai] Havertz, if he's playing, he's got to be at that back stick coming in and he will pick up more goals.

“If you're going to look at somebody as an example, probably who plays a similar role, is Mo Salah. But he scores goals. He's very willing to take chances. Alright, he probably doesn't work as hard as Saka going backwards, but when Liverpool have the ball, he's always around that area, looking to get a tap-in at the far post. Or he comes in safe with his left foot and he's not afraid to shoot. So maybe he could have a look at that. But the way Arsenal play, it's a little bit different from Liverpool.”