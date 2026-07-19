Getty Images
Why didn’t hat-trick hero Bukayo Saka play more for England? Arsenal star insists he has been ‘fit’ as Thomas Tuchel explains World Cup semi-final snub against Argentina
Saka shines as England secure bronze
England secured their best World Cup finish since 1966 with a chaotic 6-4 victory over France in the third-place play-off, but the headlines were dominated by Saka. The Arsenal star netted a clinical hat-trick, including two superb first-half strikes, to remind everyone of his importance to the national side.
Speaking to the BBC after the final whistle, the winger did not hide his desire to have been more involved during the knockout stages. When asked about his limited role in the previous round, a defiant Saka said: "Of course, I would love to have played more. But of course, it's not the time to talk about out that now. I try to do my talking on the pitch. Move on"
- Getty Images Sport
Tuchel explains tactical semi-final snub
The decision to start Morgan Rogers over Saka in the semi-final loss was the main point of contention for supporters and pundits alike. Tuchel defended his selection, suggesting that his choice was based on a gut feeling rather than a slight against the Arsenal man’s quality. The German manager explained his thought process, stating: "He did everything right. I had just a feeling in the semi-final for Morgan Rogers that he would be involved in something special. That was it."
Tuchel elaborated on the difficulties encountered during the high-pressure clash with the eventual finalists, noting the physical toll the match took on his squad. "The [Argentina] game was so in demand that we were forced into changes because of cramps and flow of the game," he added. "Bukayo showed he was a key player, that was never a doubt. I was not even aware he had a hat-trick [against France]."
Fitness concerns dismissed by Arsenal star
Speculation had grown that Saka was carrying a lingering injury following a grueling Premier League and Champions League campaign with Arsenal. The winger had missed out on starting spots early in the group stages due to an issue that hampered his final two months of the club season.
The stats certainly suggest that even at less than 100 per cent, Saka remained England’s most productive creative outlet. By the time the quarter-finals arrived, he had already registered three assists in just 192 minutes of action.
- (C)Getty Images
Closing the gap on the world elite
Tuchel remains optimistic about England's trajectory under his leadership. The victory over France was seen as a symbolic step toward competing with the giants of international football, even if the pain of the semi-final remains raw. Tuchel remarked: "We have the ability to close it. They have the ability to open it up again. Eight years ago they [France] were the [World Cup] champions, four years ago they were in the final and they were the Nations League final. There is a slight gap, but we want to close it."
The manager insisted that he remains fully energised by the role, despite the scrutiny surrounding his tactical handling of star players like Saka. "I said [on Saturday, this game] is the first step to close it. We did it. We beat them. The next one is Spain in the Nations League," he stated.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting