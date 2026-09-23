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Yosua Arya

Bukayo Saka sends 'insane' message to Arsenal record-breaker Max Dowman as wonderkid nears senior England call-up

B. Saka
M. Dowman
Arsenal
England
Premier League

Bukayo Saka has heaped praise on Arsenal's record-breaking teenager Max Dowman, describing the young midfielder's natural ability as completely "insane". The England winger also sent a clear message to the 16-year-old sensation, warning that his future success now depends entirely on his own dedication and work ethic.

  • Saka stunned by teenage sensation

    Saka has expressed his amazement at the rapid rise of Arsenal teenager Dowman, sending a powerful message to the young prospect. The 16-year-old wonderkid has burst onto the scene in north London, turning heads across Europe with a string of historic milestones.

    Mikel Arteta is carefully integrating Dowman into the Gunners' first-team setup. The young talent has proven himself to be a player with extraordinary potential, including a brilliant performance where he scored two goals in Arsenal's 4-2 victory over Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup.

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  • Ipswich Town v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport

    Putting his future in his own hands

    Despite the massive expectations currently surrounding the teenager, Saka has offered some grounded advice to his young team-mate. The Gunners talisman believes that natural ability alone will not guarantee long-term success at the highest level of the game.

    Speaking to the BBC, Saka highlighted Dowman's incredible potential while reminding him of the immense dedication required to thrive, saying: "His talent is insane. It’s up to him how far he’s going to go in football. That’s what I would say. But, yes, his talent, it’s crazy."

  • Rewriting the Arsenal history books

    Dowman's rise to prominence has been nothing short of spectacular over the past year. He initially made headlines in August 2025, becoming the second-youngest player in Premier League history when he stepped off the bench at just 15 years and 235 days old.

    The teenager then shattered European records in November of the same year, officially becoming the youngest player to ever feature in the Champions League.

    His remarkable debut campaign eventually peaked in March. Finding the net against Everton, Dowman became the youngest goal-scorer in both Premier League and Arsenal history at exactly 16 years and 73 days old.

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  • Max Dowman England 2025Getty Images

    Earning his stripes on international duty

    Dowman is continuing to gain valuable senior experience this season as Arteta manages his minutes. The teenager has now made 15 senior appearances in total, with two of those coming during the current campaign.

    The 16-year-old is currently away on international duty with the England Under-19 squad. However, given his rapid trajectory and record-breaking club form, a promotion to the Under-21 setup appears completely inevitable in the very near future.

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