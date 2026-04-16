'Buenas noches' - Why LAFC look built to win the Champions Cup after beating Cruz Azul, and why Inter Miami got it wrong

The social media post said it all, really. There was LAFC, huddled in the cramped away locker room afforded to them by Cruz Azul. The team gathered, barely fitting in the tight space. The caption to accompany the picture?

"Buenas noches"

That sounded about right, all said. LAFC had done it the hard way down in Mexico. They carried a 3-0 lead down to Cruz Azul. But that never really feels like enough in the Champions Cup, especially for MLS teams on the road. Yet they turned in the kind of gritty, hard-working performance that the moment required. A 1-1 draw on the night felt like a win. Hugo Lloris, who made save after save, claimed that it was a 'moment to enjoy.'









But what stood out among it all was just how comfortable it all looked. The first leg was a battering. The second was a fight. LAFC bent but never broke. This was the kind of well-drilled but opportunistic team that could get a result in any environment.

Or, more simply, they are the team that Inter Miami so dearly wish they could be. While all of the focus was on the Herons and their supposed readiness for CONCACAF dominance, LAFC have operated more quietly, but perhaps a little more efficiently. Miami went big. LAFC opted for tweaks. A very good team became a great one. This may only be a semifinal clincher, but there is every bit of evidence that the team from California, not Florida, can snap MLS's poor trend in a tricky competition.