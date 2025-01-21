Bryan Robson, Denis Irwin & Andy Cole told their Man Utd ambassador salaries will be SLASHED as Sir Jim Ratcliffe targets club legends in latest round of brutal cost-cutting
Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have decided to slash the salaries of Manchester United ambassadors in their latest round of brutal cost-cutting.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- United legends' salaries slashed
- INEOS continue cost-cutting process
- Ratcliffe also ended Ferguson's contract