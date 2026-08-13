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'He wanted to get his debut' - Bruno Guimaraes' hunger impressed Mikel Arteta as Arsenal held by Como in friendly
Arteta impressed by Guimaraes' immediate impact
Arteta has admitted he was struck by the immediate desire shown by Guimaraes to get onto the pitch following his high-profile transfer. The Brazilian international was handed his first appearance in a Gunners shirt during the second half of Wednesday’s friendly against Italian side. Despite only having a handful of training sessions under his belt since returning from his post-World Cup break, Guimaraes looked sharp and ready to integrate into the Premier League champions' midfield engine room.
"He's only had three training sessions, but he looked good. He was really pushing to play some minutes today," Arteta told reporters. The Spaniard noted that the player's motivation was clear from the moment he arrived at the training ground. "He wanted to get his debut and the feeling of playing in front of our fans immediately. You sense it immediately. I believe there's a strong connection at play and that is going to make us better."
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Mixed emotions in pre-season finale
The match itself provided a mix of tactical experimentation and individual highlights, starting with a goal from teenage sensation Myles Lewis-Skelly. The 19-year-old, who has been the subject of intense transfer speculation regarding a potential move away from the club, capitalised on a lapse in concentration from Como goalkeeper Jean Butez to put the hosts ahead. Celebrating with a heart gesture to the Emirates faithful, Lewis-Skelly’s performance offered a reminder of the depth within the Arsenal academy.
However, the lead did not last until the interval, as Martin Baturina found a way past Kepa Arrizabalaga to level the scores for the visitors. The draw meant the game eventually moved to a post-match penalty shootout for the entertainment of the fans, which Arsenal won 4-3 thanks to a decisive spot-kick from fellow new arrival Christos Tzolis.
Targeting silverware and fan happiness
Meanwhile, midfielder Mikel Merino, who was among those returning to the fold on Wednesday, emphasized the squad's collective hunger to continue winning trophies. The mentality within the dressing room appears to be one of relentless improvement and a desire to repay the loyalty of the Arsenal supporters who have seen their side rise to the top of English football once again.
"It's another final and we want to win, we want to give the fans more happiness," he stated. "But especially for us, we want to compete. Wearing this shirt and this badge means a lot and that's about giving everything and playing to our best capacity."
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Tactical flexibility and the road to the Community Shield
Despite the excitement surrounding the new signings and returning stars, Arteta showed a measured approach to squad management during the Como fixture. Key figures such as Rice, Martin Zubimendi, and Bukayo Saka were omitted from the matchday squad entirely to ensure they are fully recovered from their summer tournament duties. The timing of Guimaraes debut is particularly crucial given the state of the Arsenal squad. Arsenal are scheduled to face Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday.
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