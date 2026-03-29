Bruno Fernandes' release clause conditions revealed as Man Utd make plea to club captain

To convince Fernandes that his future remains in Manchester, United are banking on their recent revival under Michael Carrick. They are currently on course to return to the Champions League, a competition where Fernandes has strangely lacked exposure, making just 19 appearances across his six-year stint at Old Trafford. Sources at the club believe that proving the project is heading in the right direction is the only way to stave off interest from the Saudi Pro League and other European elites.

There is also the emotional pull of his legacy. While titles might be easier to come by at PSG or Bayern Munich, winning a major trophy with United is thought to hold more personal value for the captain. Despite his individual brilliance, he has only an FA Cup and a League Cup to show for his years of service, and he is desperate to add a Premier League or Champions League medal to that collection before he moves into the twilight of his career.