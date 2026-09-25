Bruno Fernandes embraces his new wide role under Jorge Jesus as Portugal sink Wales

While the teamsheet suggested he would be hugging the touchline, the playmaker was quick to clarify that his new instructions under Jesus are far more nuanced than they appear on paper. The 1-0 win, secured at the home of Sporting CP, provided a first glimpse into how the veteran coach intends to utilize his most creative assets. Speaking to RTP, Fernandes was eager to break down his specific movements on the pitch. He explained that his positioning was designed to facilitate ball progression rather than traditional wing play.

"If you notice, I was rarely in the corridor. When defending, yes, I was there to track the full-back and press the full-back in higher moments on the pitch. Otherwise, it is very much about what the coach's idea is, which is to have a player inside who is capable of connecting the game, of dropping deep to play, of also serving as support for the striker and the second striker, creating a triangle in the middle and on the wings, helping in both parts," the midfielder detailed.