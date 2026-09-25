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Bruno Fernandes embraces his new wide role under Jorge Jesus as Portugal sink Wales
A tactical shift for the Manchester United captain
While the teamsheet suggested he would be hugging the touchline, the playmaker was quick to clarify that his new instructions under Jesus are far more nuanced than they appear on paper. The 1-0 win, secured at the home of Sporting CP, provided a first glimpse into how the veteran coach intends to utilize his most creative assets. Speaking to RTP, Fernandes was eager to break down his specific movements on the pitch. He explained that his positioning was designed to facilitate ball progression rather than traditional wing play.
"If you notice, I was rarely in the corridor. When defending, yes, I was there to track the full-back and press the full-back in higher moments on the pitch. Otherwise, it is very much about what the coach's idea is, which is to have a player inside who is capable of connecting the game, of dropping deep to play, of also serving as support for the striker and the second striker, creating a triangle in the middle and on the wings, helping in both parts," the midfielder detailed.
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Adapting to the Jorge Jesus philosophy
The appointment of Jorge Jesus has brought a fresh tactical perspective to the Selecao, and Fernandes seems to be enjoying the flexibility offered by Jesus. Despite being one of the world's premier number 10s, the 32-year-old insisted that he is more than happy to sacrifice his preferred central starting position for the benefit of the collective system.
Fernandes elaborated on his conversations with the new manager regarding his versatility within the squad. "That was what I did. The coach asked me for this role for this game. He has already told me that I can play in different positions with him, so, for me, the most important thing is that what I do helps the team, and I will always do the best of my abilities in any position the coach puts me in," Fernandes added.
Room for growth despite dominant display
While the scoreline remained modest, Portugal were the dominant force for much of the evening, camping in the Welsh half and dictating the tempo of the contest. Fernandes acknowledged that while the performance was encouraging, especially given the limited time the squad has spent training under Jesus, there is still significant work to be done.
When asked if the final result was perhaps better than the overall performance, Fernandes offered a balanced view of the game's proceedings. "We created many opportunities, we were almost always in the opponent's half. We were very capable of having the ball, of dominating the game, obviously there are always aspects to improve in every game, regardless of the result, but I think it was a very good performance. After three days of work, the team assimilated the ideas well and what the coach asked of us, but there are aspects to improve," he noted.
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Focus shifts to Scandinavian double-header
With three points safely in the bag, Portugal can reflect on a successful that highlighted both the attacking potential and the defensive vulnerabilities of his new-look Selecao side. The schedule does not ease up for Portugal, who now prepare for a challenging trip to face Norway in Oslo this coming Sunday. Following that encounter, the Selecao will travel to Copenhagen to take on Denmark on October 1, marking a crucial run of fixtures that could define their path to the knockout stages. The international window concludes with a return to domestic soil, where Portugal will host Norway at Porto’s Estadio do Dragao on October 4.
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