Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 2023-24
Aditya Gokhale

Bruno Fernandes must be 'driven insane' by Man Utd team-mates with Red Devils told to 'build the team around' midfielder following brace in Premier League draw with Bournemouth

Bruno FernandesManchester UnitedBournemouth vs Manchester UnitedBournemouthPremier League

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has defended the often criticised Bruno Fernandes and suggested that the team should be built around the Portuguese.

  • Man Utd draw 2-2 against Bournemouth
  • Bruno Fernandes scores brace to rescue point
  • Redknapp believes team should be built around him

