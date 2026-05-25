Bruno Fernandes accuses Roy Keane of 'lying' as he hits back at Man Utd legend's 'over the top' criticism

Fernandes has now responded to those claims, appearing on The Diary of a CEO podcast to defend his reputation. The playmaker was particularly unhappy with the way his post-match comments were characterised by the Irishman, claiming that the version of events presented by Keane simply did not happen.

It was highlighted that Fernandes had actually said the exact opposite in his post-match interview: "There were probably moments today when I should have passed instead of shot. I'm very happy for the assist, but more than that, I'm happy for the win and to finish the season on a high."

Addressing Keane's version of that quote directly, Fernandes later told podcast host Steven Bartlett: "I don't mind criticism. I always take criticism from everyone and never reply to anyone whatsoever. People have an opinion, they think it's good, bad or whatever.

"What I don't like is when people lie about things, and in this case, what you said about Roy Keane, basically, what he said is a lie. Luckily for me everything is on record, imagine if it wasn't, then people will think Bruno is always the guy going for the assist.

"I even asked Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] his number to text him to have a word with him, to say 'I don't mind the criticism, I don't like when people lie about the things that I say, because this goes over the top of the things I think are acceptable."