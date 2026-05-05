'A broken club' - Chelsea's 'shocking' decline comes from owners as Jamie Carragher slams defeat to Nottingham Forest's 'B team'

Chelsea are currently being led by interim manager Calum McFarlane following the departure of Liam Rosenior, further emphasising the instability surrounding the club. Frequent managerial changes have made it difficult to establish a consistent tactical identity or long-term project.

McFarlane admitted his side’s start to the match proved decisive, as Chelsea fell two goals behind inside the opening 15 minutes. Despite later chances - including a Cole Palmer penalty miss and a disallowed goal - the early damage proved too much to overcome.

"Really disappointed with the performance, disappointed with the result, I don't think we ever got to our level today that we know we're capable of," McFarlane explained. "I thought the first 15 minutes we were nowhere near the level we needed to be.

"The early goal was a bit of a sucker punch and we didn't seem to really recover from that moment. Really disappointing. I thought we defended that moment really well [against] Leeds at Wembley and I just don't think we recovered from that moment well enough. The first 15 minutes was unacceptable."