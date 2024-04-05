'Bro got saved' - Man Utd heroics were spectacular but Mauricio Pochettino's still on thin ice at Chelsea... he's got seven weeks to truly put things right

In the manager's own words, the Cole Palmer-inspired comeback must signal a 'turning point' - and opportunity knocks for the Blues

Cole Palmer's 101st-minute winner against Manchester United provoked scenes Stamford Bridge hasn't witnessed for a long, long time; after Chelsea's new hero crashed his strike in off the hapless Scott McTominay, the stadium erupted - a spontaneous combustion of emotion, frustration and pure relief.

As the camera vibrated uncontrollably, Palmer wheeled away aimlessly in celebration, his team-mates falling over themselves to get a piece of him as he evaded them in the same way he had eluded Manchester United's defence all night long; on the touchline, a bellowing Mauricio Pochettino looked on the verge of tears before he was mobbed by his coaching staff.

Granted, the Blues should never have been in a position where they required a questionable penalty decision and a last-second goal to win this game 4-3, having been masters of their own downfall as they threw away a two-goal lead to trail 3-2 after 90 minutes - but Pochettino simply must harness this energy to push on to better things in what remains of the season. His future as Chelsea manager depends on it.