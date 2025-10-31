Getty Images Sport
'I really want to bring him back' - Benfica presidential candidate confirms club's plans to bid for Bernardo Silva as he reveals talks with Man City star have been ongoing for 'a long time'
Benfica presidential candidate aims to sign Silva if elected
Benfica’s presidential race has taken another dramatic turn as Noronha Lopes doubled down on his ambitious pledge to re-sign Manchester City superstar Silva. Speaking during a televised debate on Thursday, the 54-year-old businessman confirmed that he has been in direct contact with the Portuguese midfielder “for a long time” regarding a possible homecoming. The revelation comes just days after Rui Costa narrowly edged the first round of voting, with neither candidate securing a majority and a run-off now scheduled for November 8.
Silva, a Benfica academy graduate who made only three senior appearances before leaving for Monaco in 2014, has long been regarded as one of the club’s great lost talents. Despite enjoying a glittering career in England under Pep Guardiola, where he has won multiple Premier League titles and the Champions League, the idea of finishing his career back at the Estadio da Luz has remained close to his heart. Noronha Lopes has made the midfielder’s return a central promise of his campaign, declaring it a “symbolic” move that would represent a new era for the club.
Noronha Lopes claims he is in contact with Silva
Lopes reiterated his position at Thursday’s debate, insisting that his communication with Silva has been consistent and genuine. “I really want to bring him back,” he said [h/t SAPO Portugal]. “I’ve been talking to him for a long time. I repeat what I said at the beginning of the campaign, and I’ll say it again now: with me, the president will return. I’m not setting deadlines. He’s someone I admire; he’s a great Benfica supporter.”
He continued by stressing his respect for Silva’s current commitments at Manchester City, saying he understands why the player has not spoken publicly on the issue. “Bernardo makes his own decisions,” Lopes added. “I perfectly understand that he doesn’t take a public position regarding the elections.”
The Benfica presidential hopeful’s comments follow previous claims from September, when he revealed that a contract offer for Silva was already “waiting.” While Manchester City have no immediate plans to sell their vice-captain, the Portuguese international’s contract runs until June 2026, making a deal theoretically possible.
These latest remarks echo his earlier interview with A Bola in September, where Lopes claimed that a formal contract was already in place. “Yes, I can confirm that a contract is waiting for Bernardo Silva,” he told the outlet. “And I really want to bring him in in January. He embodies everything I want for Benfica: identity, a winning culture, and he’s a true Benfica fan. And I can assure you that we won’t stop here.”
Bernardo Silva and his boyhood Benfica dream
Silva’s story is deeply entwined with Benfica’s history. Born in Lisbon, he joined the club’s youth academy at just eight years old and spent over a decade rising through the ranks, earning acclaim as one of Portugal’s brightest prospects. However, despite winning the Segunda Liga Breakthrough Player of the Year award with Benfica B, his first-team chances were limited to three domestic cup appearances before leaving for AS Monaco in 2014. It was there that his career exploded, with his creativity and intelligence helping Monaco claim the 2016–17 Ligue 1 title and reach the Champions League semi-finals.
His brilliance soon attracted Manchester City, who signed him in 2017 for €50 million. Under Guardiola, Silva became one of Europe’s most complete midfielders — a tireless, technically gifted player, capable of dictating games from almost any role. His honours list includes six Premier League titles, four League Cups, two FA Cups, and the club’s first-ever Champions League crown in 2023.
Second round of Benfica presidential election scheduled for November 8
The next step in this saga hinges on Benfica’s presidential election, which will take place on November 8 following a tightly contested first round. Rui Costa, the incumbent president, remains the favourite after leading the initial vote, but Noronha Lopes’ vow to bring Bernardo Silva home could yet swing public opinion. The promise has captured the imagination of supporters craving both ambition and nostalgia — qualities Lopes believes Silva perfectly embodies.
Should Lopes triumph, immediate discussions with Manchester City are expected, though the financial challenge would be significant. Silva remains under contract until next summer and continues to play a vital role in Guardiola’s squad, meaning any approach would likely have to wait until the summer.
