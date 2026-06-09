Brighton star Carlos Baleba 'speaking to Man Utd players about possible transfer'

Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba has discussed the possibility of joining Manchester United with some of the club’s players. The 22-year-old, who has been tracked by United for over a year, spoke to Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha after their 3-0 victory at the Amex on the final day of the season.

According to The Sun, Baleba made a beeline for unused substitute Cunha after the final whistle and the pair spoke at length by the tunnel. Cunha has been supportive of Baleba in the past, having played against him twice for Wolves.

The Cameroon international later caught the attention of United left back Patrick Dorgu while he spoke to journalists in the mixed zone, though Dorgu remained coy when suddenly asked whether United should sign Baleba.



