Brighton and Everton target former Chelsea midfielder after stellar season in Serie A

Casadei is once again a primary target for English clubs following his impressive development in Italy. The 23-year-old midfielder has caught the eye of both Everton and Brighton, according to Tuttosport, who are tracking his progress closely after a series of dominant displays for Torino. His ability to adapt quickly to life back in his homeland has proven that the talent showcased during his youth career remains very much intact.

The interest from the Toffees and the Seagulls stems from Casadei's consistent output in one of Europe's most tactically demanding leagues. Having previously spent time in the Chelsea academy and on loan at Leicester City, the midfielder is no stranger to the physical demands of English football. Reports suggest that Everton and Brighton are closely monitoring the player's evolution as they look to bolster their respective midfields in the upcoming transfer window.