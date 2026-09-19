'I've kicked every ball!' – How Keith Andrews and Brentford completely dismantled Chelsea

Brentford claimed complete west London derby bragging rights after dismantling Chelsea 3-0 at Gtech Community Stadium. Following a tightly contested opening period, the Bees scored three unanswered second-half goals through Jaidon Anthony, Igor Thiago, and substitute Fabio Carvalho.

The victory elevated Keith Andrews' side to nine points from their opening five Premier League fixtures.

The tally surpasses the club's previous best five-game top-flight start of eight points, set during the 2021-22 campaign.