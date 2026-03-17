A controversial final due to the manner in which Senegal secured a 1-0 victory in extra time.

In the final minutes of the match, there was a huge outcry from the Senegalese team, who first complained about a penalty not being awarded and then erupted in anger at the VAR decision to award a penalty to Morocco for a very similar challenge.

With the exception of Mané, Senegal walked off the pitch in protest for over 20 minutes and then, persuaded by their captain, decided to return to the pitch to take the aforementioned penalty. Brahim Diaz stepped up to the spot and attempted a chip, only for Mendy to save it, sending the match into extra time.

It was Mané himself who scored the goal in extra time, securing the trophy for the Lions of Teranga, who won 1-0 in Morocco.