Brazil: Neymar is a special case – fans want him at the World Cup, Ancelotti has no strikers who score

Neymar was not in the Brazil squad; he had been left out of Ancelotti’s line-up but was loudly cheered on by the fans: just under half an hour before the end of the match, Ekitiké scored France’s second goal following Mbappé’s first-half opener, and it was at that moment that chants in support of the Santos striker rang out from the stands at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough (Massachusetts, home of the New England Revolution). In the post-match press conference, journalists asked Ancelotti if Neymar had any chance of making the World Cup squad; he replied: “We must talk about those who are here, who have given their all, shown their mettle and worked hard.”



