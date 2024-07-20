'Keep getting f*cked' - Brazil legend Romario fires blunt warning to Selecao about talisman Neymar

Getty ImagesSoham Mukherjee'Keep getting f*cked' - Brazil legend Romario fires blunt warning to Selecao about talisman NeymarNeymarBrazilCopa AmericaAl HilalSaudi Pro LeagueBrazil legend Romario warned the Selecao that they must play for Neymar in the 2026 World Cup or "keep getting f*cked".Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBrazil have been dismal in recent timesCould not make it to the Copa America finalRomario wants the team to play around NeymarArticle continues below