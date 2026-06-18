Brazil confirm Neymar will not even TRAVEL with squad to Philadelphia for World Cup clash with Haiti as injury recovery drags on

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) have announced that Neymar will be a definite absentee for the Selecao’s second group-stage match of the 2026 World Cup. The 34-year-old will not join the squad for their trip to Philadelphia, where they are scheduled to face Haiti on Friday evening.

Instead of travelling with the main group, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star will stay at the team’s base to focus on his physical conditioning. "He will stay in New Jersey to optimise the final phase of his recovery process, making use of the excellent structures of The Ridge hotel and the Columbia Park training centre," the CBF explained in an official statement.