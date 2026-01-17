GOAL
Brazil aim to defend Kings World Cup Nations title against unbeaten Chile in 2026 Allianz Parque final
Brazil vs. Chile final set
Saturday’s Kings World Cup Nations 2026 final at Allianz Parque will determine whether Brazil can defend the crown they won in the tournament’s inaugural edition or if Chile can complete an unbeaten run and lift the trophy for the first time.
Played in front of a sold-out crowd of 40,000, the championship match is framed as the centerpiece of a full-night event, with pre-final action, music and on-field entertainment building toward the trophy ceremony under the lights in São Paulo.
Ochocinco in Streamers Match
Despite the elimination, U.S. representation at the tournament is not over. NFL legend Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson is set to feature in a special Streamers Match ahead of the final at Allianz Parque in São Paulo. Ochocinco will join top Kings League influencers, content creators, and Brazilian soccer legends in an exhibition match designed to entertain fans before the championship clash.
Spain beat USA, later eliminated
Team USA’s run at the Kings World Cup Nations 2026 came to an end Wednesday night at Trident Arena, where they were eliminated in the quarterfinals by tournament favorites Spain. The Spaniards secured a convincing 9-3 win, highlighting their depth, composure, and tactical superiority. Brazil and Chile will face off in the tournament final.
Earlier in the competition, Spain had been eliminated in dramatic fashion by Chile in a penalty shootout during the semifinals, setting up an all–South American final against Brazil. The hosts secured their place with an emphatic 8-3 win over Mexico.
Promising USA tournament run
For Team USA, the quarterfinal loss marked the conclusion of a campaign that included a confidence-boosting “Last Chance” round victory over the Netherlands. That momentum carried briefly into the match against Spain, as leading scorer Gabriel Costa found the net in the opening seconds.
