‘Holy sh*t!’ - USMNT star Brandon Vazquez explains how it feels to line up against Lionel Messi & Inter Miami as ‘FIFA’ console dreams become reality

For younger players like Obed Vargas, who joined Atletico Madrid earlier this year, the experience was even more personal. Born in Anchorage, Alaska, Vargas grew up emulating Sergio Busquets. When his Seattle Sounders faced Miami in the 2025 Leagues Cup, the teenage midfielder found himself in a heated confrontation with the very players he idolised.

After a brilliant performance that saw Seattle take the lead, Vargas was confronted by Messi and his teammates. Rather than backing down or getting angry, Vargas laughed. "I think if it had been someone else, maybe I would have gotten hooked [on the confrontation], but because it's Messi, I laughed because the truth is what was going through my head is: 'You are Messi, you are the best of all time in the world, you're getting frustrated by me?'

"It made me laugh, honestly. And I tried not to get hooked, but for me it was never a moment where I was going to fight with him."